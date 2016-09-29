Watch Austin City Limits Fest for Free With the Houston Press, Thanks to Red Bull TV

Now that it's almost October, the weather is finally livable in Texas — which is perfect, because festival season is just getting started here. The biggest of them all, Austin City Limits, kicks off the first of its back-to-back weekends tomorrow at Zilker Park.

With a lineup that boasts LCD Soundsystem, Mumford & Sons and M83 there are likely to be plenty of Houston residents who'd like to catch the action but can't make the trip.

Fortunately, we have a way to put you right there in the action all weekend with a live-stream of the festival. Red Bull TV's live-stream coverage of ACL starts at 2 p.m. CDT on Friday, September 30, with streaming continuing through Monday, October 3. Replays will happen each day, and you can watch on all devices, including mobile.

You may not get to join in the pleasures of Austin traffic or waiting in long lines for beer, but don't worry. It shouldn't detract from the experience too much — and won't subtract from your bank account, either.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 30

??Channel 1

??2:00pm – Sal’s World Pre-Show?

2:10pm – The Front Bottoms

?3:00pm – Frightened Rabbit?

4:05pm – The Strumbellas

?5:10pm – St. Lucia

?6:15pm – Foals

?7:20pm – Flume?

8:30pm – Major Lazer

??Channel 2

??2:00pm – Sal’s World Pre-Show?

2:10pm – Asleep at the Wheel

?4:00pm – Jess Glynne

?5:00pm – Flight Facilities

?6:00pm – Banks & Steelz

???SATURDAY, OCTOBER 1

??Channel 1??

2:00pm – Sal’s World Pre-Show?

2:10pm – Bayonne?

2:40pm – Nothing But Thieves?

3:30pm – Saint Motel

?4:35pm – City and Colour

?6:45pm – Melanie Martinez

?7:50pm – Cage the Elephant

?9:00pm – Kygo?

?Channel 2

??2:00pm – Sal’s World Pre-Show?

2:10pm – Honne

?2:55pm – Israel Nash

?3:30pm – Gallant

?4:30pm – Andra Day?

6:30pm – The Naked and Famous?

7:30pm – Andrew Bird

?9:00pm – Two Door Cinema Club

?

?Channel 3

??2:00pm – Sal’s World Pre-Show?

2:55pm – Corbu

?3:30pm – Lewis Del Mar

?4:30pm – Caveman?

6:30pm – DJ Mustard

?8:30pm – M83?

?SUNDAY, OCTOBER 2

??Channel 1??

2:00pm – Sal’s World Pre-Show?

2:10pm – Brett Dennen

?3:00pm – Wild Belle

?4:05pm – Local Natives

?5:10pm – Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats?

7:15pm – Miike Snow?

8:20pm – Mumford & Sons

??Channel 2

??2:00pm – Sal’s World Pre-Show?

2:10pm – Shane Smith & The Saints

?3:00pm – Lizzo?

3:45pm – Wild Child?

4:45pm – Margo Price?

5:45pm – St. Paul and the Broken Bones

?7:00pm – Young the Giant

?8:30pm – LCD Soundsystem??

Channel 3?

?2:00pm – Sal’s World Pre-Show

?2:10pm – VHS Collection?

3:00pm – Domo Genesis?

4:00pm – The Shelters

?5:45pm – Chronixx & Zincfence Redemption