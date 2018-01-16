Waxahatchee Opens Up About The Importance of Being Southern

Katie Crutchfield has had no problem proving that she's one of the best new songwriters coming out of the indie rock world. From her pop punk leanings with her and her twin sister's now defunct band P.S. Eliot to the subtle beauty of the 2015 Waxahatchee album Ivy Tripp, Crutchfield has proven herself time and time again. Last year she dropped her strongest release to date with the powerful and strong album Out In The Storm, and elevated her prowess even further. The record, hailed by pretty much every music critic including the Houston Press as one of the best albums of 2017, is a mix of loud rock guitars and beautiful notes all lead by the Alabama native. Ahead of her date in Houston on February 16, the Press was more than thrilled to chat with Crutchfield about growing up in the South, the making of Out In The Storm, and what it's like to be on powerhouse indie label Merge Records.

While the Birmingham native is gaining all sorts of accolades, she and her sister Allison have been performing since they were in their teens. When you grow up with the normal American family background and become a musician as Crutchfield did, it makes you wonder if there was ever a time when her parents weren't too thrilled about either or both of their daughters becoming musicians. "We didn't set out to do it as a profession. Our parents have always supported us, but when we started we were just like everyone else, working our jobs and doing music for fun. They were concerned at first because they didn't see it as a career. But once things started to take off, they supported us one hundred percent," says Crutchfield.

That support would lead to a band they both fronted before breaking up and leaving to front different projects, Allison with Swearin' and Katie with Waxahatchee. On her 2015 release Ivy Tripp, Crutchfield holed up in a house on Long Island to make the record. For Out In The Storm however, she employed producer John Agnello who is best known for his work with Sonic Youth and Dinosaur Jr. Recorded live with her backing band including Katie Harkin best known for her work as additional guitarist for Sleater Kinney. The end result is a loud rock record, something that Crutchfield says wasn't her initial intent when she went to make it. "I didn't go in with the intent to make a big rock record. The songs are visceral and raw, my earliest intentions were open ended. Once I knew my live band, and utilizing John and Katie, it quickly reveled itself. I just had to do the math. I don't think that's the path for me in the future, so I was glad we documented it."