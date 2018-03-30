Wendy's Released a Mixtape and It's Pure Fire

Down is up, ya’ll. The best music I’ve heard all month is a hip-hop EP released by Wendy’s. Yes, that redhead with pigtails is apparently a rapper now, too. The fast food chain’s first mixtape, We Beefin?, pulls no punches against rivals like McDonald’s and Burger King.

It all started on March 21, when Wendy’s teased the EP with a tweet:

Two days later, Wendy’s dropped their first EP and I’ve had it on loop ever since. It’s so great that I actually went to Wendy’s for the first time since I was in junior high. I ordered a No. 5, a Son of Baconator with fries and a drink for the uninitiated, and subbed a vanilla Frosty for a soda.