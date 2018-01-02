Are We Nearing the End of Music Ownership?

Many of us were criminals at the end of the 20th century. You can dress up any argument you want about why you got into file sharing in the first place, but if you were one of the millions who downloaded and used Napster and the similar apps that followed, you were a thief. I was just like you, with my own poorly reasoned rationale for how I wasn’t “stealing from artists” but “sticking it to the man.” If you had asked me at the time, I’m sure I would have told you that I was pretty excited to never have to pay for music again.

Because at the time that’s what my limited brain thought that was the only way for the story to play out: with the free music genie out of the bottle, there was no way it was going back in. Good game, music industry, but the music belongs to the people now.

I was stupefyingly wrong. While it’s still possible to get by without paying for music, technology has made it too easy to just buy what you want on a whim, and the combination of nostalgia and modern audiophiles has brought back the market for vinyl. Times are good if you’re the type of person whose favorite day is Friday because that’s when all the new music gets released.