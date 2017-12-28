Ring In The New Year: A Guide To 2017 New Year's Eve Parties in Houston

It's the time of year again when those who drink too much only several times a year and Uber prices will both be on the rise. However, New Year's Eve isn't a holiday that has to be filled with negativity either. Sure, if you're eating out at a fancy restaurant, you're getting a limited menu, and if you're headed to the club, everything will be higher priced. But, hopefully this guide will help you steer from a lot of the "party" zones where you can still find places to get your groove on and have a safe and fun NYE.

Kicking things off in town, you can go skate on the ice that's at Discovery Green. The rink that defies the reality of our typically warmer climate, is open to all ages from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; tickets $14 to $17 and include skate rental.

Starting off the music side of thing, Mucky Duck will host a pretty classy night with The South Austin Moonlighters. This four piece plays Americana music with ease and their latest release Ghost of a Small Town is pretty splendid. The 21 & up show will also include a four course dinner with your ticket, as well as party favors. Doors at 7 p.m.; tickets $95 to $100.

Down in Clear Lake, the guys from Houston's The Hunger will help you cure the holiday blues when they perform at Scout Bar. The Hunger was always that band where they were likable enough to always have some sort of relevance, and their years on Universal showed the world that Houston could make mainstream electronic industrial tunes. The progressive rock of Anova Skyway will be on as direct support, while the metal of Erase The Virus will be on prior. South will also be on the 18 & up show while DJ Illusion will get things started. Doors at 8 p.m.' tickets Free for 21 & up, $20 for under 21.

ImposterBoys will bring their energy to Walter's on New Year's Eve. Photo by Arta Salehi

Over at Walter's, the New Year's Eve Riot show will take place featuring a headlining set from Austin's The Sour Notes. These guys bring indie rock with hints of shoe gaze to every show they play, and this year's Darkest Sour proved they can still do it with ease. The psych sounds of Houston's Flower Graves will be on directly before, and should make the night groovy where the Southern twang of Burger Records' The Rich Hands will play prior. The punk sounds of ImposterBoys will get the night started on the all ages show. Doors at 8 p.m.; tickets Free for 21 & up, $5 for under 21.

The Secret Group has their own NYE party scheduled with plenty of tunes to groove to. Of course, the details are a bit scarce on who will be on the decks, but the 21 & up show will have a balloon drop with $1,000 inside, ticket giveaways, and drink specials. Doors at 8 p.m.; tickets between Free before 11 p.m.; $10 and $50 after.

The Velostacks will bring their leathery sounds to Rudyard's. Photo by Scott Holleman

Rudyard's will have all the sleaze when The Velostacks bring their leather punk over to ring in the new year. These guys are like an energetic punch to the gut and their latest release Blood On The Carbs is a nice way to hear what they can do in a live setting. Satin Hooks will return to play their crazed rock sounds while the punk of Broke Off will open the 21 & up show. Doors at 8 p.m.; $8 cover.

Out in Stafford, the Redneck Country Club will host the jazz infused blues of Grady Gaines. Gaines played sax for Little Richard in the fifties, he's appeared on works by the late great Sam Cooke as well as James Brown, and he should still bring heat when he performs at this special 21 & up event. The doors are at 8 p.m.; tickets sold out.

Tchami will bring dance grooves to Stereo Live. Photo Courtesy of Paradigm Agency

Stereo Live will host the future house sounds of France's Tchami. The EDM producer has made quite the name for himself as a force in live electronic music, and his latest drop, the Revelations E.P. is pretty insane to say the least, and he should bring plenty of dance jams to the 18 & up show. Doors at 9 p.m.; tickets $35 to $99.

The classic Numbers New Year's Eve show will feature your favorite tracks and a balloon drop filled with cash. You can dance the night away while they hand out complimentary party favors and a champagne toast for the adults. The balloon filled with $2,018 will drop at midnight, and the 17 & up show should have the regulars in tow with new attendees in the mix. This is the 40th anniversary of Numbers having this NYE bash. Doors at 9 p.m.; TBD cover.

Traci & Tony's Unusual New Year's Eve Show should be a fun way to spend the holiday. Photo by Dinolion

Over at Rec Room, from the mind of Houston's Traci Lavois Thiebaud, there's the Traci and Tony's Unusual New Year's Eve show. Essentially a play with music composed by Anthony Barilla of Merel & Tony, the show is to be a mix of rock opera and play for those who've always been a part of a disappointing N.Y.E. celebration based on Cyndi Lauper's performance at the 1983 MTV New Year's Eve Ball. The music side of this should be bonkers as Barilla seems to be able to play a ton of instruments while the story should be equally engaging as Thiebaud has an intriguing mind. The show is recommended for mature audiences with two performances. Doors at 9 p.m. or 11 p.m.; tickets $15 to $40.

Barbarella will combine all of their theme nights for one NYE blowout. The details are a bit scant, but the 21 & up event will also have a champagne toast and a balloon drop. Doors at 9:30 p.m.; TBD cover.

Over at Hotel Derek, you can get your dance on with their NYElectric event. Two bigger name local DJ's will spin jams while you grab food and complimentary drinks from the hotel's bar. There's more information here for the 21 & up event. Doors at 9:30 p.m.; tickets $135 to $1,695.

There's also the New Year's Eve Downtown event that seems to have very little information available. However, if you can decipher what the city has planned, it appears to be Free to all. Start time 10 p.m.

That's about all we found that seemed to be worth checking out. Please remember that ride share rates and taxi rates will be set at a higher price, so plan accordingly. There will also be plenty of people who cannot handle their alcohol, many of whom will insist on getting behind the wheel of a car. So that means that finding a safe way home is always your best bet for having a safe and fun holiday.

