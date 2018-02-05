Wild Child Raises Expectations Ahead of Album's Release

Music evolves, or at least it should. Great bands are always adding to what they do while expanding their sound without deterring from their initial intent. That's what Austin's Wild Child has always seemed to do at least. With each release they've added more members, expanded on their intense live shows, and grown their sound to new levels. Ahead of the release of their beautiful new album Expectations, the Houston Press sat down with vocalist Alexander Beggins, a Houston native himself to discuss the new album and what Houstonians can expect at their show on February 8.

As part of that evolution, Wild Child has grown in terms of songwriting and live performance, as well as the overall size of the band. When asked how they went from a five piece to a seven piece and how they manage it all, Beggins replies, "I'm hoping that we are going to cap it off a seven but with us there is kind of no telling. Fast forward to 2020 when we have a pan flute section and a electric harpist. But to be honest it has never felt too overwhelming to travel with such a large band. We actually prefer it. The family band aspect keeps things fun and interesting. When we started out, the five of us would sneak everyone into one little hotel room but now we are able to afford a couple rooms a night or we spring for an airbnb so in some strange way it feels like we have less people."

The band's new album really finds the space between their crazed live performances and the intimacy their music can often inhabit. The band really seems to have pulled out all of the stops, so much so it makes the listener wonder if there were ever a time that the band held themselves back.