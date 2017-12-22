 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Aaron Watson in 2017. Let's see who it'll be this year.
Aaron Watson in 2017. Let's see who it'll be this year.
Photo by Eric Sauseda

Here's Your Chance to Win Super Fan Access to the 2018 Rodeo Announcement Party

Houston Press | December 22, 2017 | 5:00am
AA

On Thursday, January 4, the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo will be holding its Star Entertainer Announcement Party for its entertainment lineup.

And the Houston Press is ready to hand out tickets to two lucky winners (who will get two tickets each) to attend that party.

While it's well known that Garth Brooks is bookending the rodeo entertainment performances, all those other guys and gals in the middle are still unknown. This is your chance to be among the first out of the gate to have all those names.

The party from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. will feature live entertainment by Gonzo247 and DJ DU as well as hors d-oeuvres and cocktails. The star announcement will be made at 7 p.m.

Here's how to enter. Give us your best reason why you're a deserving super rodeo entertainment fan and send it to rodeolineupparty@houstonpress.com and a panel of Houston Press judges will determine the two winners.

 
The Houston Press is a nationally award-winning, 28-year-old publication ruled by endless curiosity, a certain amount of irreverence, the desire to get to the truth and to point out the absurd as well as the glorious.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2017 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >