Here's Your Chance to Win Super Fan Access to the 2018 Rodeo Announcement Party

On Thursday, January 4, the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo will be holding its Star Entertainer Announcement Party for its entertainment lineup.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
And the Houston Press is ready to hand out tickets to two lucky winners (who will get two tickets each) to attend that party.
While it's well known that Garth Brooks is bookending the rodeo entertainment performances, all those other guys and gals in the middle are still unknown. This is your chance to be among the first out of the gate to have all those names.
The party from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. will feature live entertainment by Gonzo247 and DJ DU as well as hors d-oeuvres and cocktails. The star announcement will be made at 7 p.m.
Here's how to enter. Give us your best reason why you're a deserving super rodeo entertainment fan and send it to rodeolineupparty@houstonpress.com and a panel of Houston Press judges will determine the two winners.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!