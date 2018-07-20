 


Here's Your Chance to Win Florence and the Machine Tickets From Live Nation HoustonEXPAND
Instagram screen grab

Here's Your Chance to Win Florence and the Machine Tickets From Live Nation Houston

Houston Press | July 20, 2018 | 2:51pm
AA

To celebrate the Florence and the Machine show at the Woodlands Pavilion on September 30, Live Nation Houston is giving fans a chance to win two tickets to the show.

Get to the mural, share it on Instagram with the hashtag #FlorenceSweeps, and you're in the running for the ticket giveaway.  Winners will be notified at the end of the month.

Even if you don't win, a photo like that would be pretty neat to have, right? 

 
