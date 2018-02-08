Without A Face Drops New Banger

The way hip hop in Houston has always worked, is that there has always been a steady stream of new rappers in the wings ready to fight for the throne. Since Soundcloud has become its own sub-genre of the hip hop world, the waters have become muddied with rapper who can't rhyme or who are simply flashes in the pan. When you look at the guy who goes by the name Without A Face, you should see a seemingly unassuming white guy, who doesn't look like he could spit rhymes like a machine gun. However, when you check out his latest single "SBNF" you realize real quick that as unassuming as he appears, the guy can spit like he was born to do so, and do so with ease.

It should be noted that this guy has been at this on and off since 2004, he has some tracks that are out right hilarious, and his Youtube and his Bandcamp show off a guy who has been dropping under the radar releases for a good while. With "SBNF" though, he's swinging for the fences and this one could go out of the park. Rapping atop a beat from King Tut, the rhymes come out of left field, and when it comes time to spit, it's fast and furious. With a lyric flow that appears to just flow, the rapper goes soft at times before the fury starts back up, and it's furious nonetheless. The beat is catchy, his flow is fluid, and he sounds like he's a step away from igniting a stage in a burb near you all over the track that falls shy of just three and a half minutes.