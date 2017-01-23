Your Cheat Sheet For All the Music Surrounding Houston's Big Game

Bruno Mars' February 3 show at the pop-up venue Club Nomadic is one of the highest-profile peripheral concerts around Super Bowl LI, but far from the only one. Photo by Kai Z. Feng/Courtesy of Atlantic Records

The teams are set, the commercial time has been sold, and Houston’s hospitality industry is about to experience the longest — and hopefully most lucrative — two weeks of its life. This Super Bowl mania about to descend on our city also includes the dozens of events only peripherally related to the NFL and the big game itself; these pop-up concerts, parties, meet-and-greets, food tastings and the like exist solely to capitalize on the legions of visitors soon to arrive in town, often as not with expense-account money to burn, who will be desperately in need of something to do. Many of them will be music fans.

The Houston Super Bowl Host Committee filled in a huge piece of that puzzle last week by announcing the complete lineup of the Super Bowl LIVE free concert series at Discovery Green. For everything else, we combed through our usual informational channels, plus supersundayhq.com, Culturemap and the Houston Press’ own forthcoming Super Bowl Guide to assemble this simple roadmap to the abundance of extra music going on from this coming weekend through after the game is over. A few of these events will be near-impossible to get into (or at least very expensive), still others completely free, so we’ll leave it to you to determine which ones are more your speed; if necessary, available tickets should be accessible through the appropriate link. Enjoy!

SUPER-RAD CONCERT SERIES

Axelrad, January 30-Feburary 5

Free

January 30 (6 p.m.): Night Drive, Deep Cuts, Mind Shrine

January 31 (6 p.m.): Handsomebeast, Birthday Club, Ndaclouds, Alex Riddle

February 1 (6 p.m.): Kermit Ruffins, Decory, Regal People, Sherita Perez

February 2 (6 p.m.): Young Mammals, JERK, Stacks w/DJ Squincy Jones

February 3 (6 p.m.): GIO Chamba, Gracie Chavez, Princpe Q

February 4 (2 p.m.): Telephantom, Rex Hudson, Mantra Love, Another Run

February 5 (2 p.m.): DJ Big Reeks, Waxaholics, Young Girls, Pop Pistol

NFL OPENING NIGHT

X Ambassadors

Minute Maid Park, January 30

Tickets: $20-30

MID-MAIN SUPER FEST

3500-3700 Main, February 2-5 (Winbern Street Art Market, 12 p.m. February 4)

Free

February 2 (5 p.m.): Stooges Brass Band, Geno Delafose & French Rockin’ Boogie, DJ Tempty

February 3 (5 p.m.): The Tontons, Ishi, The Gramaphones

February 4 (3 p.m.): The Polyphonic Spree, -Us, A Fistful of Soul, The Phantom Royals

February 5 10:30 a.m.): The Light Rock Express

THE PLAYERS PARTY 2017

Sam Houston Race Park, Feburary 2-5

Tickets: $24/30 (individual days); $59/79 (4-day “Super Party Pass”); $15/20 (Sunday only)

February 2: Montgomery Gentry, Jaime-Lynn Spears, Bag of Donuts, Klockwork

February 3: The Beach Boys, Bayou Roux, The Guzzlers

February 4: Hunter Hayes, Tracy Byrd, Danielle Bradbery, Masters of Funk (members of Bar-Kays, Dazz Band, Con Funk Shun & Lakeside), Eddie Money

February 5: KC & the Sunshine Band

“BIG GAME WEEKEND”

Cle Houston, February 2-5

Prices below

February 2: DJ Vice ($35-1,000)

February 3: Tiësto ($250-1,000)

February 4: Skrillex ($200-1,000)

February 5: DJ Snake ($100-$1,000); NGHTMRE (after-hours, $25-1,000)

Stereo Live, February 2-4

Prices below

February 2: Steve Aoki ($45/55)

February 3: 3lau ($30/35)

February 4: Krewella ($30/40)

CLUB NOMADIC

2121 Edwards, February 2-4

Prices below

February 2 — EA Sports Bowl: Sam Hunt, Chainsmokers ($100/$275)

February 3: Bruno Mars ($175, GA only)

February 4: Taylor Swift*

* Tickets have been distributed exclusively via AT&T and DirecTV promotions, but are available through StubHub starting about $1,500.

BIG TEXAS PARTY

“Major musical entertainment”

Silver Street Studios, February 2

Tickets: $125-1,250

SUPER BOWL: THE HOUSTON POWER PARTY

Kid Capri, GO DJ Hi-C, DJ Supastar, Donnie Houston

Houston Museum of Natural Science, February 2

Tickets: $100/200

WONKY POWER AT MARKET SQUARE PARK

Market Square Park, February 3-4 (11 a.m.)

Free

February 3: Dollie Barnes, Young Girls, Mind Shrine, DJ Charlee Brown

February 4: Birthday Club, Camera Cult, Vodi, El Lago, Handsomebeast, DJ Dayta

SUPER BOWL GOSPEL CELEBRATION

CeCe Winans, Yolanda Adams, LeCrae, Natalie Grant, Dave & Tamala Mann (hosts), etc.

Lakewood Church, February 3

Tickets: $12-75

ROBERT EARL KEEN & FRIENDS

Heights Theater, February 3-4

Tickets: $75-125

DAN PASTORINI’S SUPER PARTY

Tracy Byrd, Mark Chesnutt

Redneck Country Club, February 3

Tickets: $85

THE SUPERBASH

Snoop Dogg & Snoopadelic, Flo Rida (unconfirmed), more TBD

Music World Entertainment/House of Dereon (2202 Crawford), February 3-5

Tickets: $150-35,000

ESPN THE PARTY

Fergie, DJ Khaled

Unnamed downtown warehouse, but a big one (65,000 sq. ft.), Feburary 3

Invite-only, but other sponsors include Alfa Romeo, Dunkin’ Donuts and MillerCoors; may be time to hit up any and all connections you may have at those companies.

GOOD VIBES ONLY HTX BLOCK PARTY (“Super Bowl Edition”)

Wale, more TBD

Alley Kat Bar & Lounge, Feburary 4

Tickets: $25-40

TAILGATE ON MCGOWEN

Mystery Loves Company, Blaggards, Soulshine, Edgebrook

Leon’s Lounge/Mongoose Vs. Cobra, February 4 (starts 11 a.m.)

Free

PEARLAND SUPER WEEKEND

RaeLynn, Two Tons of Steel

Pearland Town Center, February 4

Free

SUPER BOWL JAM FEST

Karina Nistal Band, Photon Mechanics, Sons of Conquering Lion, Jenny Franck, DJ Swift, DJ Hiroking, Dion Seasar, Freddy B, DJ N9NE and T-Bone, Colorblog

Satellite Bar, February 4 (2 p.m.)

Tickets: $8/10 (RSVP required)

LIL WAYNE & CELEBRITY FRIENDS

Lil Wayne, DJ Drama, DJ Green Lantern, more TBD

Ayva Center, Februrary 4

Tickets: $75-7,500

PLAYBOY SUPER BOWL PARTY

Flo Rida

Spire Houston, February 4

Tickets: $250-1,000

EXTRAVAGANZA OF STARS

Clay Walker, Jordin Sparks

Hughes Manor, February 4

Tickets: $1,500

ROLLING STONE LIVE

Diplo, Nas, DJ Cassidy

Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, February 4

Tickets: $750-1,250

THE 2017 MAXIM PARTY

Travis Scott, DJ Khaled

Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land, February 4

Invite only; code may be available by emailing events@karmainternational.com.

