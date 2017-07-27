Z-Ro In Court Over Alleged Felony Aggravated Assault

Z-Ro at Free Press Summer Fest 2012 Photo by Jeremy Perez Photos via Flickr

Z-Ro spent his Thursday morning inside of a Houston courtroom after being arrested on Wednesday on charges of felony aggravated assault. The rapper, born Joseph Wayne McVey IV, was booked after an ex-girlfriend alleged that he slapped, punched, dragged and choked her during an argument at his home in April. Houston's KHOU reported that he is free on $50,000 bond.

Making himself unavailable to reporters for comment, McVey, flanked by his manager and attorney walked into the courtroom where a judge went over preliminary evidence presented in the case. According to the Houston Chronicle, McVey, 40, and ex-girlfriend Brittany “Just Brittany” Bullock had engaged in an argument over cancelled dinner plans in McVey’s Katy home.

Per the report and police documents, Bullock made an audio recording of the argument, in which it is alleged that McVey threatened her and assaulted her for nearly two hours. She presented this evidence and filed a complaint with the Harris County Sheriff's Office on Monday.

Since originally being held without bond, Ro has not responded to any of the legalities of the case and instead has focused on the promotion of his final album, No Love Boulevard, which was released June 30. He is scheduled to perform alongside Gucci Mane, Lecrae, Slim Thug, Baby Bash, Propain, BeatKing and several others this Sunday's Monster Energy DUB Show, a touring custom car show at NRG Center.

Bullock currently appears on the VH1 reality competition Signed.