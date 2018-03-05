Rockets Win 15th Straight Over Boston, Head Into Toughest Stretch of the Season

Only three other teams in Rockets franchise history have won more than 15 straight games. The 1992-93 Rockets won 15 straight as did the 1993-94 team (that opened the season on the road to an NBA title). In 2007-08, the Rockets won a remarkable 22 straight before an injury to Yao Ming derailed what was a pretty magical season.

On Saturday night, they beat the Boston Celtics, who hold the second best record in the East, 123-120 to pick up their 15th in a row. They also have a 14-game winning streak earlier this season. The win keeps them a game ahead of Golden State in the loss column as the Rockets head into the toughest 10-game stretch of the season.

What was remarkable about the win on Saturday, besides beating one of the few teams who can claim to have bested the Rockets this season, was this was clearly not the best this team has to offer. The first meeting, in Boston, saw the Rockets collapse at the end of a game they had control over. Saturday, they struggled and found a way to win down the stretch.