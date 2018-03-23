Houston Texans Hold Private Workout With QB Lamar Jackson

In case you missed it, I wrote a post yesterday in this space in which I attempted to nail down some semblance of a short list of backup quarterback targets for the Houston Texans. It's a spot on the roster that Bill O'Brien has been forced to use extensively, much to his chagrin, each of his four seasons as head coach of this franchise. O'Brien has started nine different signal callers (I think, I may have lost count) in his four seasons.

So, as I was listing chill-inducing names like Matt Moore and Blaine Gabbert yesterday, one category of name I left off the list of potential understudies to Deshaun Watson was a drafted rookie. I did that for pretty good reasons — the Texans don't draft until the third round, they have a ton of holes to fill still (even after the first wave of free agency), and a rookie as a backup QB is a dicey proposition. A rookie backup would have to some special qualities, for sure.

Well, one soon-to-be rookie that I would categorize as "having special qualities" would be the 2016 Heisman Trophy winner, Louisville's Lamar Jackson, and as first reported by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Texans were hosting Jackson on Wednesday in a private workout: