2017 Tour de Houston Expands to Fort Bend County

For the first time, the 12th annual Tour de Houston cycling race will venture into Fort Bend County.

“I can’t think of a better way for Houstonians to see our scenic city and enjoy the outdoors,” Mayor Sylvester Turner said in a statement Tuesday.

The race will be held on Sunday, March 19. It includes three lengths: a 61.5-mile route, beginning at 7:30 a.m.; a 43.6-mile route, beginning at 8 a.m.; and a 20-mile route beginning at 8:30 a.m.

The long course begins on Allen Parkway and heads west to Kirby, then south to Braeswood and west again to Gessner, before looping further south and then east on FM 2234 through Missouri City and finishing on Court Road. The route will include three rest stops with medical support and bicycle mechanics.

Mayor Sylvester Turner will ride in the event (no word on which length), which is sponsored by the Apache Corporation.

Early registration begins on February 6 for just $30; the price increases to $40 by race day. Visit www.tourdehouston.org for more information. Organizers expect more than 5,000 cyclists to attend.

For Houstonians who would rather run than bike, Saturday, March 18 will feature the Bayou City Classic, a 10K race and 5K family fun run. To learn more about that event, visit www.bayoucityclassic.org.