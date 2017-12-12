 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Braeburn before it was overwhelmed by Harvey floodwaters.EXPAND
Braeburn before it was overwhelmed by Harvey floodwaters.
Photo by WhisperToMe via Wikimedia Commons

HISD Considers Tearing Down 4 Schools and Starting From Scratch

Houston Press | December 12, 2017 | 5:00am
AA

Four elementary schools in the Houston ISD were so badly damaged by Hurricane Harvey that school board trustees will vote Thursday night on whether they should be demolished and rebuilt from scratch.

The estimated cost would be $126 million and the money would come from operations funds reserves and Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone monies, according to the school district. 

The four schools are Braeburn, Scarborough, Kolter and Mitchell and according to the HISD press office, all of them will need to be elevated against future flooding as well.

“Based on the catastrophic flood damage and the elevation increase each campus would need to prevent future flooding, we’ve decided that the best use of HISD resources is to rebuild these four buildings,” HISD Chief Operating Officer Brian Busby was quoted as saying in the press release. “These are identical campuses that were all built the same year. Now they will be rebuilt to better handle any potential future flooding.”

Students in those schools who have been relocated to other campuses would stay in their temporary locations until the schools were rebuilt.

According to HISD, students at Robinson and Hilliard elementary schools and Liberty High School were also relocated because of Harvey, but Robinson students are expected to return to their home school after winter break. Hilliard is still being renovated.

The HISD administration has not made up its mind about what to do with Liberty High School which was housed in a leased facility. Students there have been redirected to Sharpstown International School for the time being.

The school board meeting begins at 5 p.m. at the Hattie Mae White building , 4400 W. 18th. The meeting is broadcast live at hisdtv.org.

 
The Houston Press is a nationally award-winning, 28-year-old publication ruled by endless curiosity, a certain amount of irreverence, the desire to get to the truth and to point out the absurd as well as the glorious.

Popular Stories

©2017 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >