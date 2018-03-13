4 Reasons Auto Play Videos on Most Websites Are Universally Hated

There are plenty of annoyances associated with the internet, from trolls and fake news to hackers and spam. It's not all that surprising that the information superhighway is clogged with garbage after more than 20 years of operating unabated. It is why finding good, quality content is so rare and precious, it must not only be fostered, but protected from horrible website designs.

Chief among the issues facing readers is the auto play video. You see them on virtually every news website including this one. But the way smart companies—and we count ourselves among them—handle video content renders it, at worst, benign and, at best, helpful and informative. Do they swallow up your screen? Do they pop up even after you have scrolled? Most importantly, does the sound start blaring through your speakers?

Obtrusive video is one of the scourges of websites. And here's why everyone hates them.