Five Reasons the Astros Will Regain Their Championship Form

In certain respects, the Astros have been disappointing thus far in 2018, which is remarkable considering they sit atop the AL West and have the best starting rotation in baseball. Series losses to teams like the Yankees and Diamondbacks will do that even if they are somewhat soothed by the most recent sweep of the A's.

It's reasonable to expect a fan base that just witnessed their first World Series win in, well, ever, would have high, perhaps unreasonable, expectations. It doesn't help that much of baseball is touting you as an organization with a legitimate chance to repeat. We all want to see the Astros rip through their schedule and dominate much the way they did throughout last season.

But, baseball has a way of humbling you. Not only have the Astros struggled a bit, but other teams around them have improved. The good news is there are still good reasons to believe.