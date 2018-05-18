5 Reasons We Should All Literally Love Justin Verlander

When Jose Altuve said, "I literally love Justin Verlander," everyone's hearts melted just a little. But, in fact, he had good reason to say it. We all do. Not since Randy Johnson pitched briefly for the Astros did a pitcher come in and make the kind of impact Verlander has. And not since Roger Clemens in 2005 has there been a better pitcher on the roster for this much of a season, and that is with all due respect to Cy Young winner Dallas Keuchel.

He's genuine.

Wednesday night after his complete game shutout of the Angels, he sidled up to Astros field reporter Julia Morales and acted like he just showed up at the ballpark. He was affable, funny and this was after nine innings and 118 pitches. If he wasn't the best pitcher in baseball right now, you might have mistaken him for some dude who just got done eating a bunch of wings and was being interviewed for a man-on-the-street segment on local news. That personality will most certainly find him working in the media when he's done.