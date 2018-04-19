Houston 911 Operator Who Hung Up on Thousands Gets Justice

Maybe she'll have time to think about things for a while without anyone disturbing her.

Crenshanda Williams, the 911 operator who famously didn't have time to talk with Houston residents trying to report emergencies and hung up on them had her day in court and was not a winner.

Apparently the judge that heard the three-day trial was not impressed by the 44-year-old woman who during the year and a half that she was on the job at the Houston Emergency Center, hung up on thousands of calls that lasted less than 20 seconds.

