Maybe she'll have time to think about things for a while without anyone disturbing her.
Photo by Scott Daidson/Flickr

Houston 911 Operator Who Hung Up on Thousands Gets Justice

Margaret Downing | April 19, 2018 | 5:00am
Crenshanda Williams, the 911 operator who famously didn't have time to talk with Houston residents trying to report emergencies and hung up on them had her day in court and was not a winner.

Apparently the judge that heard the three-day trial was not impressed by the 44-year-old woman who during the year and a half that she was on the job at the Houston Emergency Center, hung up on thousands of calls that lasted less than 20 seconds.

She was found guilty of interference with emergency telephone calls, a misdemeanor, and sentenced to 18 months probation and ten days in jail as a condition of her probation.

According to a release from Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg's office, "Calls varied from reports of robberies and homicides to reports of speeding vehicles."

"In a March 2016 recording, a man attempting to report a robbery is hung up on by Williams. When questioned about the short calls Williams told investigators she often hung up because she did not want to talk to anyone at those times." 

Supervisors began their investigation of Williams after she was identified as having an abnormally large number of short calls.

 
Margaret Downing is the editor-in-chief who oversees the Houston Press newsroom and its online publication. She frequently writes on a wide range of subjects.

