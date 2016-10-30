A Recap of All The Evidence Harris County Police Have Lost Track Of

On paper, it seems to be a simple process: Put pieces of evidence in individual boxes or bags, label them, store them in a dry place and keep meticulous records so detectives, prosecutors and defense attorneys can easily retrieve evidence needed for further examination or trial.

Yet two separate Harris County police agencies have allowed thousands of pieces of evidence to become contaminated or destroyed in recent months, affecting an untold number of ongoing criminal cases and threatening the validity of past convictions . Here's a not-at-all-exhaustive list of our coverage so far.

Precinct 4 Deputy Accidentally Tossed Untold Amount of Drug Evidence

Thanks to the error of one Harris County Precinct 4 deputy, an untold number of accused drug offenders might be off the hook.

How Did a Precinct 4 Deputy Get Away With Destroying Evidence for Nine Years?

The Harris County Precinct 4 deputy who was fired after destroying evidence in hundreds of pending criminal cases this year has been wrongfully tossing evidence without following department protocol since 2007, Constable Mark Herman announced Tuesday.

Meagan Flynn

Precinct 4 Destroyed Evidence Leads to 142 Dismissed Cases (So Far)

Harris County District Attorney Devon Anderson laid bare the havoc a missing evidence scandal in Precinct 4 has caused within her office: 142 dismissed criminal cases to date, a list that grows longer each week.

Dank Depot/Flickr

Precinct 4 Internal Report Suggests a Far Larger Evidence Scandal

The corporal who was fired for wrongfully destroying thousands of pounds of evidence sat at the same tiny desk that had been in the Harris County Precinct 4 property room for 20 years. An old prisoner cell that had been converted to a gun storage room was full of rifles and shotguns stacked haphazardly on top of each other, and live ammunition was tucked away in disorganized boxes shared with handguns. Boxes marked “drugs” were stacked eight feet high, blocking the passageway down the room’s back aisles.

It reminds us of that scene in Hocus Pocus. Screenshot/YouTube

Sprinkler Malfunction Soaks Evidence in Houston Police Property Room

Harris County police agencies apparently just can't get enough of those property-room screw-ups lately. The Houston Police Department announced on Wednesday that a sprinkler "malfunctioned" — in the property room freezer. And so now, the department, with help from the Houston Forensic Science Center, has to go through all the boxes and envelopes of evidence in that confined area to assess the damage.

