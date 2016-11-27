A Recap of Our Speculation on Tom Herman's Future

Jack Gorman

The other shoe has dropped, folks. Tom Herman, UH's $3 million man, the savior of Cullen Boulevard, is out as the Cougars head coach. Hours after the University of Texas unceremoniously sacked Charlie Strong, the Longhorns closed a deal to bring Herman to Austin.

Speculation has swirled around Herman since he led the Cougars to a 13-1 record and victory in the Peach Bowl last year. But the rumors have only increased as more coaching jobs have opened up as this season ends.

Here's a recap of our will-he-or-won't-he stories on Herman since then.

John Royal

There Are No Winners in the SportsRadio 610 - Tom Herman War

The Houston Cougars open the season against the Oklahoma Sooners tomorrow morning, but of course the stories emanating from Cullen Boulevard this week have had little to do with that football game. Instead, the majority of this week’s press deals with the renewed hostilities between Houston head coach Tom Herman and the hosts at SportsRadio 610, Houston’s top-rated sports talk station.

Lisandro Sanchez

As UT Ponders What to Do With Charlie Strong, the Cougars Wait With Dread

Now that University of Texas head football coach Charlie Strong is all but out the door, and the implications of his ouster for UH's Tom Herman are unknown, it's worth taking a look back five years ago when the Cougars were in an eerily similar situation.

Jackson Gorman

There's No New Contract Yet, but UH's Tom Herman Says He's Sticking Around

Houston Cougar head coach Tom Herman yesterday sought to set aside the rumors that he’s been considering leaving the University of Houston. Addressing the media in advance of Saturday’s American Athletic Conference title game, Herman stated that he and the school have agreed in principle to terms for a new contract.

Jack Gorman

University of Houston Approves Raise for Tom Herman

If you don't hold onto the head coach that you hired to fill the new stadium, then what's the point in all of it? That seems to be the realization that the University of Houston's Board of Regents arrived at yesterday.

The 10 Best NCAA Football Head Coach Jobs That Could Soon Be Open

For many college football programs, we are at the mathematical halfway point of the season, and while at one end of the spectrum, the College Football Playoff race is coming into focus, so too, at the other, less celebratory end of the spectrum, is the coaching carousel beginning to spin for schools trying to upgrade at head coach. If we look carefully, we can begin to see which programs will have openings to fill, which ones could unexpectedly create vacancies and what the ripple effect might be.

