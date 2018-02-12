Five More NFL Free Agents DeAndre Hopkins Needs To Recruit On Social Media

It was a rough week last week for soon-to-be-former New England Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler. Three years ago at this time, he was being celebrated as the next in a long line of New England sports heroes after his goal line interception sealed Tom Brady's fourth Super Bowl win. Last Sunday night, Butler was forced to stand and watch the entire game, benched as the Patriots' suffered their third Super Bowl loss of the Brady/Belichick Era, this one by a score of 41-33 to the Philadelphia Eagles.

From literally the opening moments of the game presentation, Butler had tears streaming down his face. The camera shots during the anthem caught this, and by all accounts, Butler and his teammates had just learned moments before kickoff that he would indeed be benched in favor of Eric Rowe that evening, a coaching decision which reportedly created a widespread split in the Patriots' locker room just before the biggest game of the year.

The reasons for Butler's benching have been written off as performance-based by the New England coaching staff, but there have also been rumors of team rules violations causing the benching. Regardless, the relationship between Butler, who's been a solid and, at times, spectacular player for New England his four seasons there, and the team has been frosty for over a year now, ever since they couldn't reach a long term contract agreement last offseason.