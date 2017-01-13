menu

Aldine Middle School Teacher Impregnated by Student Sentenced to Prison

Friday, January 13, 2017 at 12:45 p.m.
By Meagan Flynn
Alexandria Vera will spend the next 10 years in prison.
KTRK screenshot
The former middle school teacher who pleaded guilty to continual sexual abuse of one of her students was sentenced to ten years in prison Friday morning.

Alexandria Vera, 24, had admitted to having a sexual relationship with one of her 13-year-old students last year, and according to court records, the boy had apparently impregnated Vera, leading her to have an abortion.

Before her arrest, Vera taught at Aldine ISD's Stovall Middle School. She and the 13-year-old reportedly began their relationship after exchanging messages on social media such as Instagram and Snapchat before sharing phone numbers.

According to records, Vera came under suspicion after Child Protective Services received a tip about a possible sexual relationship between the teacher and the eighth grader, ultimately leading to her arrest.

Out on $100,000 bond, Vera had been ordered to stay away from schools and kids before Judge Michael McSpadden sentenced her to prison Friday. She will be eligible for parole in five years.

