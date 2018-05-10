 


Shopping for shoes can be a stressful experience.
Shopping for shoes can be a stressful experience.
Screen grab

An Enraged Alleged Shoplifter Attacks the Two Shoe Store Employees Who Tried to Stop Her

Margaret Downing | May 10, 2018 | 4:56pm
AA

Two employees of a Famous Footwear Store in west Harris County who tried to stop a suspected shoplifter from leaving the store with the shoes she had in hand, really really did not have a good day back in late March.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, three alleged shoplifters entered the store in the 19900 block of the Katy Freeway and two of them ran out of the store carrying shoes without paying for them.

The third alleged shoplifter was caught at the front door where the employees took the shoes from her. As the video shows, the woman was able to jerk away from them and was clear to leave but apparently was so enraged that she just couldn't stand it and turned around and attacked each woman in turn. 

Once she got her lumps in, she left the store with a man, driving away in a black Ford Explorer with yellow paint along the right rear bumper area. Presumably, she is still at large.

Anyone with information is urged to call the HCSO robbery unit at 713-274-9234.

 
Margaret Downing is the editor-in-chief who oversees the Houston Press newsroom and its online publication. She frequently writes on a wide range of subjects.

