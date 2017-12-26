The Cougars Lost, But the Ed Oliver Heisman Campaign is Just Beginning

The Ed Oliver 2018 Heisman Trophy push got underway on Christmas Eve. The 2017 Outland Award Winner had four tackles, two of them for a loss. He even scored the first touchdown for the Cougars. But while the Cougars may be aiming to get the country’s best college defensive player a Heisman, the team itself lost the game as Fresno State got the 33-27 win.

The Hawaii Bowl was an appropriate end for the Houston season. The Cougars struggled to find an offensive rhythm. The team had problems with execution on all sides of the ball. There were miscues on special teams. The offensive game plan, save for a flea-flicker and the Ed Oliver rush for the touchdown, was uninspired.

Yet somehow the Cougars were still in a position to win this game after scoring a touchdown with 45 seconds remaining. That’s due to the defense which often bent but didn’t break and was able to limit Fresno State to field goals on multiple occasions when touchdowns were possible. And then there was Alexander Myers who scooped up the football after Jeremy Winchester blocked a Fresno State field goal attempt and ran it 94 yards for a touchdown.