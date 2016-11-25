Alt-Right Leader Richard Spencer to Speak at Texas A&M

Alt-right Richard Spencer will speak at Texas A&M. Screengrab/CNN

Richard Spencer, the boyish and eminently punchable face of the "alt-right" movement that espouses white supremacy, is slated to speak at Texas A&M next month, so be sure to reserve your seats.

According to The Battalion, Spencer was invited by former A&M student Preston Wiginton, whose name seems to have been created by some Babelfish Hyperbolic White Person Name Generator. Per The Battalion, Wiginton has brought white nationalist speakers to the university in the past, and attended the Texas A&M University from 2006 to 2007 before withdrawing to go to Russia.

If Spencer's name rings a bell, it's probably because of the ubiquitous Facebook posts of a speech he gave to the vague-sounding National Policy Institute earlier this month — a plodding bit of hoary anti-Semitism he ends with "Hail, Trump," while some audience members raise their arms, seig heil-style.

In the speech, the Dallas-raised Spencer laments the endangered White Man and says things like, "In the current year, a white who takes pride in his ancestors' accomplishments is evil," and "we were not meant to beg for moral validation from some of the most despicable creatures to ever populate the planet."

We're not entirely convinced that Spencer isn't a performance artist; his speech doesn't exactly flow naturally, and it seems like it was written by a hack screenwriter's idea of what a privileged racist d-bag in a network television movie starring Brendan Fraser is supposed to say. Take this nugget, for example:

"Whites do and other groups don't...To be white is to be a striver, a crusader, an explorer and a conqueror. We build, we produce, we go upward. And we recognize the central lie of American race-relations. We don't exploit other groups. We don't gain anything from their presence. They need us and not the other way around."

The Velveeta dripping from that hackneyed hatred is enough to make Goebbels roll over in his grave.

Like many shallow opportunists, Spencer seemingly adopted the racist rhetoric when it most suited him; as mentioned in a wonderfully in-depth Mother Jones profile by former Houston Press writer Josh Harkinson, Spencer grudgingly admits he used to — gasp — date an Asian woman. (He even eats his ahi tuna with chopsticks, instead of a caucasoidal spork).

That's why, despite a straggling protester or two, we expect his A&M speech to be something of snooze-fest. So we've created this handy-dandy bingo card, to liven up the proceedings.