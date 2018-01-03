Analyzing the Rockets Schedule Without James Harden

The Rockets' annual New Year's Eve game turned into a thrilling double-overtime win, the first win in the previous six games for the Rockets against the team who started their losing streak, the Lakers. The 148-142 final delivered a win for a team going through a rough patch, but it came at a cost. Star guard James Harden strained his hamstring and missed the second overtime period. His strain - a grade two - will keep him out for at least two weeks, but up to four. Hamstrings are notorious for lingering and the last thing the Rockets need is Harden dragging his leg around deep into the spring.

If Harden does indeed miss a month of time, as his backcourt mate Chris Paul did earlier this season, it will put a tremendous amount of pressure on the Rockets in the ridiculously difficult Western Conference. Looking at the next month of games, nothing will come easy. Here's what the Rockets are in for assuming Harden returns by January 30.

Week One