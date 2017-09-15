Still Missing a Pet? Check Out the New Pet Reunion Pavilion at NRG Park

EXPAND A Best Friends volunteer bonds with a displaced pet at the Pet Reunion Pavilion. Photo by Molly Wald/Best Friends Animal Society

People still looking for pets displaced in the wake of Hurricane Harvey can now visit the Pet Reunion Pavilion at NRG Park to seek out their lost furry friends.

The Pavilion will "act as a hub for families to find their pets," according to a press release from Best Friends Animal Society and Harris County Public Health, which operates the county's animal shelter.

"One of our primary goals in the wake of the storm is to ensure pets are reunited with their families,” Brent Toellner, incident command for Best Friends Animal Society, stated in the release. “Staging an area in Houston is a priority for us as we want to make it as easy as possible for happy reunions."

The Pavilion emerged as a partnership between Best Friends, Harris County Public Health, Austin Pets Alive!, Houston Pets Alive! and Houston PetSet.

“I would like to thank Best Friends Animal Society for their efforts in setting up this Pet Reunion Pavilion and Harris County officials for providing the facility for us to use,” Harris County Veterinary Public Health Director Michael White stated in the release.

The Pavilion is open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week, except for October 1, 8, and 15, when the Houston Texans are playing home games at NRG Stadium.

