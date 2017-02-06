menu

Another Bicyclist Struck, Killed by Metro Light Rail Train on Red Line

Savvy NASA Is Giving Super Bowl Fans a Glimpse of Mars at Discovery Green


Another Bicyclist Struck, Killed by Metro Light Rail Train on Red Line

Monday, February 6, 2017 at 11:42 a.m.
By Meagan Flynn
Both incidents occurred amid an influx of Super Bowl travelers.
Both incidents occurred amid an influx of Super Bowl travelers.
Matt Griesmyer
Another bicyclist was struck and killed by a Metro light-rail train Sunday evening, the second in three days.

The accident occurred near NRG Stadium at the intersection of the 610 Loop and Fannin, along which the Metro's light-rail Red Line runs. Metro spokesman Jerome Gray said the cyclist, who has not been identified, was riding against traffic along the 610 frontage road around 6 p.m. When he attempted to turn his bicycle onto Fannin, he was struck by a train traveling northbound, Gray said.

He was transported to Ben Taub hospital, but died later in the night.

According to Gray, this is the tenth time a pedestrian or cyclist has been struck and killed by a Metro train since the Red Line, Metro's first light-rail line, opened in 2004. It is the fourth cyclist fatality, including Friday's.

On Friday morning, a Rice University professor was struck by a Metro train along Fannin near Hermann Park at Sunset Boulevard.

Marjorie Corcoran, a physics and astronomy professor at Rice, was pronounced dead at the scene at about 8:15 Friday morning, prompting Metro to shut down the Red Line for several hours just ahead of Super Bowl weekend.

Rice University released a statement later in the day:


"We write to share the very sad news that a beloved member of our faculty, Marjorie Corcoran, was killed today when a light-rail train struck her while she was bicycling across the tracks on Fannin Street," Rice said in a statement. "Marjorie was a much-admired longtime professor of physics and astronomy, who worked tirelessly on behalf of her students, Rice, and STEM education. She served as the first speaker of Rice’s Faculty Senate when it was formed in 2005."

Meagan Flynn
Meagan Flynn is a staff writer at the Houston Press who, despite covering criminal justice and other political squabbles in Harris County, drinks only one small cup of coffee per day.

