Freezing Weather Beginning to Shut Down Area Highways [Updated]

Updated 1:35 p.m.

The Transtar Traffic Map is lit up like a Christmas tree out there with road and highway closures all across the region. The worst of it appears to be north and west of the city, but there have been numerous spots reported near town as well. Icy overpasses and bridges are perhaps the greatest concern, but there are patches of ice on side streets as well, particularly under overhanging trees where the ground is colder.

As we head towards rush hour, there is a growing concern for those who went into work today but could face extremely hazardous conditions on the way home. Transtar is keeping a running list of road and street closures on its website. Do not drive unless absolutely necessary and avoid freeways. Conditions are expected to deteriorate, not improve, as even colder weather descends on Houston into the evening.