Armored Truck Driver Shot, Killed in Northwest Houston

Tuesday, August 30, 2016 at 10:52 a.m.
By Zach Despart
An armored truck driver was ambushed in killed in northwest Houston on Monday afternoon, Houston police report.

Just before 6 p.m., police said the driver was servicing a Wells Fargo ATM in the parking lot of 13201 Northwest Freeway  when the driver was shot and robbed. He died at the scene.

Witnesses saw an unidentified man flee the area in a blue Toyota Camry, police said. The authorities did not identify the man who was killed nor the company he worked for.

Houston police ask anyone with information about the shooting to call the Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

Just last year, the Associated Press ranked Houston the most popular city for armored car and bank robberies. Thieves robbed 11 armored cars in 2013 and eight in 2014 — accounting for a fifth of all armored car robberies in the United States during that period, the AP said.

