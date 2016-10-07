Ask a Stoner: Is Pot My Cup of Tea for Nausea?

EXPAND Jay Vollmar

Dear Stoner: I have bouts of nausea for days sometimes, and I’ve heard that pot tea can help. Do you know how to make it?

Blizz

Dear Blizz: You’ve heard correctly — pot tea can be a marvel for those suffering from nausea. But since water isn’t a strong enough solvent to boil for extraction, making a cup is not as simple as putting ground-up pot in a teabag with boiling water. For starters, you have go get the pot. But after that, if you’re good at using milk or butter in hot drinks, you can make a chai tea or latte by whipping up your own infused butter or milk. All you need to do is mix ground herb into a simmering pan of milk or butter and let it heat on low for a few hours, then strain out the pot and add the liquid to your hot beverage of choice.

Another option is adding a cannabis tincture to regular tea. You can create your own by adding ground herb to a jar of vodka or grain alcohol and leaving it in a cool, dark place for a couple of months. After a lengthy wait, strain out the plant matter and your tincture will be ready to go. Just add it to hot tea, and the heat will activate the THC. (In states where MMJ is legal, some dispensaries also sell hash-infused teas and hot-drink mixes for colds and flus, but they’re not as common as chai teas and sugary drinks.)

Final option: honey. THC- and CBD-infused honey can provide the relief you need without changing the flavor of your tea. Mixing in a spoonful with chamomile tea is a great sleep aid/relaxer, so if you’re lucky enough to buy in a state that stocks it (Texas does not), buy some. You can make infused honey basically the same way as you do butter, but it’s a sticky mess I wouldn’t recommend.

