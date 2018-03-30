Astros Humble Rangers 4-1 In Opener Behind Verlander's Gem

If you were trying to cobble together and define the quintessential Astros win, a win that contains all of the relevant elements that embody this team, what would that win contain? Well, probably a home run from George Springer, some general offensive chicanery from Jose Altuve, Carlos Correa chipping in an RBI double, six shutout innings from Justin Verlander, and a final chaser of Ken Giles scaring the ever-loving bejeezus out of you by allowing a run and a few hits in the ninth inning.

If you got all of those elements in one game, I think you will have come away with the quintessential Astro-style win. So on paper that's exactly what the 47,253 at Globe Life Park in Arlington got on Thursday afternoon, as the Astros deployed all of those elements in a 4-1 win to open the 2018 campaign.

What you can't see on paper, though — the swagger of a team that is defending its franchise's first world championship, the quiet, bubbling vitriol between in-state rivals, in part because of the Rangers' declining to accommodate the Astros in scheduling games last year post-Harvey — those were all evident, too. Astro fans were out in Arlington in full force to watch their team.