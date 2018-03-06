Astros Rotation Depth a Hedge Against Injuries

The rich got richer this offseason and, for once, that included the Astros. The addition of Gerrit Cole to an already deep pitching rotation that will hopefully include a full year from Justin Verlander gives the 'Stros, arguably, the most formidable rotation in baseball. Getting Cole certainly bolsters a talented lineup, but there is more to landing him than just putting another good arm on the mound every five games.

Cole represents real depth on a team that played more games than any other team in baseball last year. Winning the World Series means having the shortest offseason, something any team would gladly trade for potential struggles the following season. But, if the Astros are serious about being good for more than just one season, they need health across the board.

It's no coincidence that manager A.J. Hinch has experimented with moving infielders to different spots on the diamond during spring training. Giving different players reps at different positions provides greater flexibility in case of an injury like the one that will sideline Yuli Gurriel for the first couple weeks of the season. In similar fashion, adding to the talent pool in the starting rotation not only hedges against injuries but bolsters a somewhat suspect bullpen.