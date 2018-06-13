 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/houstonpress
  • Google Plus
Jose Altuve appears to be headed back to another All-Star game as a starter at second base.
Jose Altuve appears to be headed back to another All-Star game as a starter at second base.
Photo by Jack Gorman

Jose Altuve Leads Astros in AL All-Star Balloting

Jeff Balke | June 13, 2018 | 6:00am
AA

For the fourth straight year, it looks like the Astros will have at least one familiar name from their lineup starting this year's midsummer classic. Jose Altuve leads all AL second basemen by a pretty wide margin in early balloting. Yuli Gurriel (fifth), Carlos Correa (fourth), Alex Bregman (third), Brian McCann (third), George Springer (fifth) and Evan Gattis (fourth) are all among the top five vote getters for their respective positions.

Undoubtedly, Justin Verlander and probably Gerrit Cole will join Altuve as AL starters for the All Star game, but pitchers are not chosen through fan balloting.

Because he was the World Series winning manager, Astros skipper AJ Hinch will coach the American League squad along with the Astros bench coaches. The 2018 All-Star game will be played in Washington, D.C. on July 17. Voting remains open through July 5 at astros.com/vote.

 
Jeff Balke is a writer, editor, photographer, tech expert and native Houstonian. He has written for a wide range of publications and co-authored the official 50th anniversary book for the Houston Rockets.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >