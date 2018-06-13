Jose Altuve Leads Astros in AL All-Star Balloting

Jose Altuve appears to be headed back to another All-Star game as a starter at second base.

For the fourth straight year, it looks like the Astros will have at least one familiar name from their lineup starting this year's midsummer classic. Jose Altuve leads all AL second basemen by a pretty wide margin in early balloting. Yuli Gurriel (fifth), Carlos Correa (fourth), Alex Bregman (third), Brian McCann (third), George Springer (fifth) and Evan Gattis (fourth) are all among the top five vote getters for their respective positions.

Undoubtedly, Justin Verlander and probably Gerrit Cole will join Altuve as AL starters for the All Star game, but pitchers are not chosen through fan balloting.

Because he was the World Series winning manager, Astros skipper AJ Hinch will coach the American League squad along with the Astros bench coaches. The 2018 All-Star game will be played in Washington, D.C. on July 17. Voting remains open through July 5 at astros.com/vote.