Astros Singleton, Deetz Suspended for Substance Abuse

In what has quickly become one of the biggest bust stories in Astros history, infielder Jon Singleton was suspended 100 games for his third bust of an illegal substance. Additionally, right-handed AA pitcher Dean Deetz got dinged for 80 games for use of performance-enhancing drugs.

First, Deetz was drafted in 2014 by the Astros in the 11th round and worked his way through the minors to AAA, where he had his share of struggles last season. He was placed on the Astros 40-man roster in the offseason, but now will spend half the year resting quietly at home. He tested positive for Dehydrochlormethyltestosterone. According to the Wikipedia entry on this nasty garbage, it was developed in East Germany and was popular among bodybuilders, particularly in Russia. It is only available on the black market, apparently, making this story even weirder.

For his part, Deetz has completely denied any knowledge of taking the banned substance. In a statement, he said, "I come from a small town, and know how fortunate I am to call myself a professional baseball player. I would never jeopardize that opportunity, or betray those who have supported me along the way, by trying to cheat in order to gain an advantage. As I explained to the arbitrator in my appeal, I have no idea how I could possibly have tested positive and although I am disappointed with the outcome, I will abide by his decision."