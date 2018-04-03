Astros Starting Rotation is Going to Be Brutal for Opponents

Charlie Morton was stellar in his first start of the season as the fifth member of a ridiculously deep rotation.

The Astros completed the first pass through their starting five rotation players with Charlie Morton, the World Series game seven hero, going six shutout inning against Baltimore. That wasn't a huge shock. The Orioles have yet to score a single run against an opposing starter in 2018. Still, when you consider the next two Astros starters they face are Justin Verlander and Dallas Keuchel, the concern in the Baltimore clubhouse must be reaching DEFCON 1 about now.

Which really just underscores how ridiculously good this rotation is. Morton, who went 14-7 last season with a 3.62 ERA is their fifth starter. Guys who were important parts of their rotation last year are either gone or in the bullpen like Brad Peacock and Collin McHugh. Those guys would likely start for many MLB teams.

And here's some trivia for you. Which Astros pitcher threw the most innings last season? Don't know? Well, it was Mike Fiers with 153 innings. Remember him?