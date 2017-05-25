menu

NOAA Predicts More Active Hurricane Season Than Last Year

Thursday, May 25, 2017 at 12:43 p.m.
By Zach Despart
Hurricane Ike setting a path for Houston in September 2008.
Hurricane Ike setting a path for Houston in September 2008.
Flickr/Ed Schipul
There's a damn good chance the Atlantic region will see five to nine hurricanes — including two to four of at least Category 3 strength — in the upcoming hurricane season.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration on Thursday unveiled its forecast for the 2017 hurricane season, which runs from June 1 to November 30.

Forecasters predict a 45 percent chance of an above-normal season, compared to just a 20 percent chance of a below-normal season. They say there's a 70 percent chance of 11 to 17 named storms, where winds exceed 38 miles per hour. Two to four of these would become major hurricanes of at least Category 3 strength, in which winds exceed 111 miles per hour.

NOAA Predicts More Active Hurricane Season Than Last Year
Courtesy NOAA

According to NOAA, an average Atlantic hurricane season sees 12 named storms and six hurricanes, of which three become major hurricanes. A weak El Niño and warm sea temperatures, which is the case this year, tend to fuel hurricanes, and a rare April storm formed over the eastern Atlantic, surprising forecasters.

But forecasters added a caveat to explain the wide range of storm numbers they are predicting:

"The climate models are showing considerable uncertainty, which is reflected in the comparable probabilities for an above-normal and near-normal season," NOAA said in its announcement.

NOAA predicted a normal hurricane season for 2016, which turned out to be pretty accurate: Last year saw seven hurricanes, four of at least Category 3 intensity.

Until last year, the Gulf of Mexico had a remarkable streak without a hurricane that eclipsed 1,000 days before Hurricane Hermine struck Florida in September. Texas has not been struck by a major hurricane since Ike in 2008.

Zach Despart
Zach Despart is the managing editor of the Houston Press and oversees the news and music verticals.

