BARC Has a Nasty Cough, Suspends Intake For 7 Days

The City of Houston's Animal Shelter won't be taking in any more strays or formerly beloved but now unwanted pets starting today and continuing through April 16 while it works to treat a higher than normal number of animals who are sick with upper respiratory problems. It will also be suspending operation of its wellness clinic and its spay and neuter clinic during these seven days.

In the meantime, BARC is asking Houstonians to foster or adopt healthy animals. Rescued Pets Movement, Houston Pets Alive! and Austin Pets Alive! have joined in the effort. Healthy pets will still be available for adoption, so for more information visit houstontx.gov/barc or go to BARC at 3300 Carr.