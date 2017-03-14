Baytown Man Gets 30 Years for Pimping Teenage Daughter

Courtesy Harris County District Attorney

A Baytown father has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for pimping his 16-year-old daughter at truck stops in the area, the Harris County District Attorney's Office announced Tuesday.

Scott Robinson, 46, pleaded guilty to aggravated compelling of prostitution after the Houston Child Exploitation Task Force — comprising HPD Vice Division officers and the FBI — nabbed him in an undercover investigation in June 2015.

Robinson, unofficial recipient of worst parent of the year award, reportedly forced his teen daughter into prostitution after finding out she was having sex, telling her that "if she was going to act like a prostitute she might as well be one," according to the DA's office.

He then forced her to knock on doors of tractor-trailer rigs parked at truck stops and offer sex for money — and then confiscated all of the money she made, the DA's office said.

“The facts showed that Scott Robinson forced his own daughter into the depths of the illegal sex industry,” said JoAnne Musick, chief of the Harris County District Attorney’s Office Sex Crimes Division, in a statement. “His depravity earned him decades in state prison.”

