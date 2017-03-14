menu

Baytown Man Gets 30 Years for Pimping Teenage Daughter

HISD Teacher Accused of Molesting Special Needs Student


Baytown Man Gets 30 Years for Pimping Teenage Daughter

Tuesday, March 14, 2017 at 12:10 p.m.
By Meagan Flynn
Baytown Man Gets 30 Years for Pimping Teenage Daughter
Courtesy Harris County District Attorney
A A

A Baytown father has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for pimping his 16-year-old daughter at truck stops in the area, the Harris County District Attorney's Office announced Tuesday.

Scott Robinson, 46, pleaded guilty to aggravated compelling of prostitution after the Houston Child Exploitation Task Force — comprising HPD Vice Division officers and the FBI — nabbed him in an undercover investigation in June 2015.

Robinson, unofficial recipient of worst parent of the year award, reportedly forced his teen daughter into prostitution after finding out she was having sex, telling her that "if she was going to act like a prostitute she might as well be one," according to the DA's office.

He then forced her to knock on doors of tractor-trailer rigs parked at truck stops and offer sex for money — and then confiscated all of the money she made, the DA's office said.

“The facts showed that Scott Robinson forced his own daughter into the depths of the illegal sex industry,” said JoAnne Musick, chief of the Harris County District Attorney’s Office Sex Crimes Division, in a statement. “His depravity earned him decades in state prison.”

Meagan Flynn
Meagan Flynn is a staff writer at the Houston Press who, despite covering criminal justice and other political squabbles in Harris County, drinks only one small cup of coffee per day.

