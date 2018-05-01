290 Finished in 2019? No One Believes It, But It Probably Is True

Flooding is one of the culprits behind the delay in completion of U.S 290.

KTRK-TV recently posted a link to a story about how TxDOT is scheduled to complete the massive 38-mile U.S. 290 construction project within about a year. This includes a bridge currently being constructed to go over the freeway at SH-6/FM 1960. The responses on Twitter were predictable, most of which were to the tune of this one:

I feel like we hear this every year. https://t.co/LsfyldVWk0 — Mike K (@Zepp1978) April 29, 2018

Frankly, it's understandable. As someone who lives along the 290 corridor, I can attest it is a brutal stretch of construction. I have personally dealt with more flat or leaking tires as a result of construction zones in the last three years than in my entire life previous to that.