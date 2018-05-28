Setting Expectations For Each Houston Texans Offseason Veteran Acquisition

The relationship between a city and its head football coach is a pretty simple one, based on one thing — winning. Qualifying and correlating like and dislike for a head coach generally comes down to how often the head coach emerges victorious on Sunday.

The relationship between a city and its football general manager, however, is a little more complex. Yes, winning is important for the GM — hell, it's important, to some degree, for each individual — but a city's impression of a GM is more nuanced. It's more about a general trust with the general manager than a hard and fast quantitative result. In short, judging coaches is objective, judging GMs is more subjective.

For Houston Texans' GM Brian Gaine, his first foray into the trust waters with the Texans' fan base came with his first free agency class back in March. Most fans and media members were expecting a semi-drunken spending spree, with Gaine using up the oodles of cap space left behind by his predecessor Rick Smith and coming away with, among other things, a starting left tackle.