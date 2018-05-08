Setting Expectations For Each Houston Texans 2018 Draft Choice

Bill O'Brien gets to begin molding the Texans' rookie class later this week.

Up until this week, the NFL's offseason calendar has been practically all roster-building activities — free agency signings, draft evaluation, the actual draft, with a few weight room (sorry, SPORTS PERFORMANCE CENTER) sessions mixed in. Now, this week, the Texans' rookie class arrives to NRG Stadium to allow the coaching staff to begin the acclimation process to professional sports.

This Texans' rookie class comes in with very little fanfare, in large part because it lacks the star power of a first or second round pick. However, the opportunities for this entire set of eight drafted rookies to not only make the 53-man roster, but to contribute, as well, are right there for the taking.

Consider for a moment the roster that these rookies are stepping onto — a top heavy list of players with about a dozen or so decent to superstar players, and after that, a slew of question marks. Last season, with Deshaun Watson setting records, the team was still 3-4 when he went down with a knee injury, and finished 1-8 after that. The Texans sent 16 players into unrestricted free agency off their final roster, and to this point, the only one who got a multi-year deal for anything more than just above minimum was Johnathan Joseph, and that was just a TWO YEAR DEAL... oh, and he re-signed WITH THE TEXANS.