Setting Expectations For Each Houston Texans Fourth and Fifth Year Player

They say that one of the silliest things that we do in covering football is applying letter grades to draft classes the week after the players are selected (and several months before they've even played their first snaps). Logically, I agree with this. However, logically, I also agree with the right that websites have to earn revenue via folks clicking on and reading their articles, so it is what it is.

Now, when a draft class is heading into its fourth or fifth season, then grades are perfectly logical, and if we are assessing the Houston Texans' soon-to-be fourth and fifth year players, the success of the now defunct Rick Smith Regime in stocking the roster in those two classes is shaky, at best, and grounds for termination, at worst. (The new power construct over on Kirby would seem to be an indicator of the letter grade Bob McNair would give these two classes.)

The degree to which the Texans' 2014 and 2015 draft/undrafted free agent classes can help the team succeed in 2018 largely rests on three things — the health of Jadeveon Clowney, the psychological reclamation of Kevin Johnson, and whatever it is that Bernardrick McKinney does at a high level. Add into that mix that Johnson is a constant health concern, as well, and you can see a few reasons why, for an AFC contender, the Texans have a bit of a shaky roster foundation.