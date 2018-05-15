Bill O'Brien Confirms On Good Morning Football: "Watson On Schedule For Training Camp"

Deshaun Watson's healing powers were never in question. Back in his college days at Clemson, he played a game on a torn ACL in his left knee, and then, once surgery was performed, he was back on the field in near record time that subsequent spring. The magic of Deshaun Watson knows no bounds.

Unfortunately, Texan fans had to go back and cite the stories of said college football healing powers during the 2017 NFL season, when Watson's mind-blowing, record-shattering six game run as the Texans' starting quarterback ended ignominiously with a non-contact torn ACL in his right knee on a Thursday in practice. It was truly one of the worst days of the franchise in recent history, for a franchise that has had its fair share of horrible days.

However, hope springs eternal, and we all knew Watson would be coming back, we just weren't totally sure of the timetable. Well, on the NFL Network's morning show, Good Morning Football, Texans head coach Bill O'Brien confirmed Monday, among other things, that Watson is on track to be back for training camp (Fast forward to about the 4:00 mark for the Watson-based exchange):