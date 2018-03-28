Bill O'Brien Backs Players On Social Stances, Praises McNair

As my colleague Jeff Balke outlined earlier this week, the last six months or so have been a rough go for Houston Texans owner Bob McNair, largely due to the reaction from his comments back in October at a meeting between owners and the Players Coalition ("inmates running the prison") and his comments a few days ago, seemingly defending Carolina Panthers owner Jerry Richardson and doubling down on his stance about players protesting during the national anthem.

As McNair very clearly stated over the weekend, he is not a fan of political nor religious demonstrations bleeding into the on-field product, which presumably includes the national anthem. McNair is not alone among NFL owners in his point of view. Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has gone so far as to say he would bench a player who knelt during the anthem.

However, there are many at all levels among the NFL hierarchy — Jets owner Christopher Johnson comes to mind — who believe the players are within their rights to express their views, even during the anthem. As it turns out, one of McNair's most important employees, head coach Bill O'Brien is among those in the corner of his players.