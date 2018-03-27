Bob McNair's Defense of Jerry Richardson Pretty Hard to Defend

For as mild mannered and relatively soft spoken as Texans owner Bob McNair tends to be, when he does say something, it often makes headlines. Back in October at an owner meeting, he voiced his concerns over players protesting during the National Anthem saying, "We can't have inmates running the prison." Not only was it met with harsh criticism around the league from players and even other owners, but it essentially cost them the services of their All-Pro offensive tackle, Duane Brown, who sat out and was ultimately traded to the Seattle Seahawks.

Over the weekend at another owner meeting (maybe he should avoid those in the future?), McNair decided to weigh in on the anthem protests again, this time going so far as to say political AND religious demonstrations have no place on the football field. We assume that would include players huddling together before and after games to say prayers, something commonly seen at most NFL games.

But more disturbing were comments about his friend and current (though soon-to-be former) Carolina Panthers owner Jerry Richardson. Richardson is selling his team amid reports of settlements paid to employees over sexual harassment claims and at least one incident where he allegedly used a racial slur to describe an African American scout for the team. The allegations are detailed in an extensive story from Sports Illustrated .