MLB All Star Game: AL Knocks Off NL 8-6, Bregman Named MVP

A.J. Hinch had to have a very familiar feeling, watching Alex Bregman and George Springer come up with huge hits.

From 2003 through 2016, the Major League Baseball All Star Game decided home field advantage in the World Series. Logically, it made no sense, the complete "cause and effect" disconnect between the two best teams in baseball playing in October and an All Star game being decided by random backups. But it did give people, especially those in cities with contending baseball teams, a reason to watch.

Now, thankfully for logic's sake, the MLB All Star Game is back to being a relatively meaningless exhibition, which means it only make sense to watch if your favorite team has sent a few representatives to the game. Fortunately, in Houston, we live in the city nowadays that sends the MOST representatives to the All Star Game, and this year that includes the manager and the coaching staff.

To that end, last night, A.J. Hinch managed the American League squad to an 8-6 win over the National League All Stars (take that, AGAIN, Dave Roberts!) at Nationals Field in Washington, D.C. The Astros were front and center in the middle of the extra inning drama. After Seattle closer Edwin Diaz coughed up a 5-3 lead in the bottom of the ninth inning, Alex Bregman and George Springer led off the tenth inning with back to back solo home runs, giving the American League the lead they needed to win and giving America a taste of what they served up last October when they knocked off the Dodgers in the World Series.

With one swing of the bat, Bregman was named the MVP of the All Star Game. It was a good night to be an Astros fan. Here's how the crew of six Astro players fared last night: