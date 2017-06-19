Brock Osweiler Takes Another Shot At The Houston Texans

Brock Osweiler still does a masterful job of disguising blame as accountability. Screen grab from YouTube

I don't know what it says about Brock Osweiler that he is seemingly generating as much content for all of us in Houston as a Cleveland Brown as he did when he was a Houston Texan. But thus far, during the OTA and minicamp portion of the NFL's calendar, that is undoubtedly the case.

Some will read posts like this and say that it is I (or really "we," because I am most certainly not the only Houston media member marveling at Brock's complete lack of self-awareness) who must turn the page, and perhaps that's the case. Maybe I should be the bigger man. But darn it, until a) the Texans quarterback situation has officially emerged from the rubble left behind by Brock (i.e. Deshaun Watson has shown he can be a good NFL starter) and b) Brock stops taking passive aggressive shots at others for his failures here (may never happen), it is relevant to us.

So what has Brock gone and said now? Glad you asked. There were two doozies in this week's Osweiler presser, at the Browns mandatory minicamp. Before we cite both of them, here is the video for the complete press conference. You'll need this as a point of reference:

Ok, here we go...

1. Brock does a 180 on the type of offense he loves playing in (which probably means he likes playing in whichever one pays him the highest salary) ... FAST FORWARD to 7:20

Q: How different is this offense than the ones you've had in the past, and what about this offense kind of suits your game?

BROCK OSWEILER: This offense is fairly similar to the offense that we ran in Denver in 2015. it has a lot of West Coast principles. Outside of that, i haven't had much history except for that one season in a system like this. However, I will say, I love this system. I absolutely love it. There's a lot of 'black and white' rules to it, if you will. There's not a lot of gray area, so as a quarterback, you don't have any indecision going to the line of scrimmage. You know exactly where you're supposed to go with the ball, what your progression is, what your footwork is for that play, which is huge, because, as a quarterback, I believe your feet are your internal clock as far as when you need to get that ball out, and which receiver and progression you should be working to, so I love this system. I really do. I've had a little bit of experience with a few of the plays, but then Coach Jackson, like every coach, puts his twist on it, and there's a lot of new things as well."

OK, first of all, the sentence that I've bolded above is perhaps the longest run-on sentence in the history of interviews. Dear God, Brock, say what you wanna say, man! Now, for the meat and potatoes... if you recall, when Brock Osweiler because a Houston Texan in March 2016, he was quite vocal about how the Bill O'Brien offense, which is known for putting a LOT on the quarterback's plate and offering the quarterback a lot of freedom, was a HUGE reason why. Don't believe me? Well...

Courtesy of MMQB.com, on May 20, 2016:

"I think you said it a little bit, there is more flexibility, and more control in the quarterback’s hands at the line of scrimmage. And again, I don’t want to really compare the two systems, because like you said, I did play well in Gary Kubiak’s system last year. And I really enjoyed playing in his system. But I also really enjoyed some things we did in Denver from 2012 to 2014. So it was kind of me really looking myself in the mirror and saying, 'OK, what system do you want to play in, in the future?' They are both great in their own respects, but you have to pick one. And that’s the hard part of free agency, especially when one of those is a little bit of a leap of faith, while you kind of know what you have in Denver. Bottom line, I am here in Houston now and loving Coach [George] Godsey and Bill O’Brien’s system."



Courtesy of NFL.com on August 23, 2016:

"This offense is very similar to what we ran in Denver from 2012 to '14," said Osweiler, referring to the years when he played under current Chicago Bears head coach John Fox, who was hired by the Broncos in 2011. "I have tremendous respect for [Broncos head coach] Gary Kubiak and his system, but the quarterback is more of a coach on the field in this offense. It's like being a point guard in basketball. You have a lot of things on your plate, but you can be really successful once you get it down."

Courtesy of ESPN.com on October 24, 2016:

“I feel like I had great success playing in [Kubiak’s] system, and I really enjoyed playing in that system. But what Coach O’Brien is doing down here in Houston, at the time when I was doing my research on the Texans, it seemed like a phenomenal opportunity as a quarterback to play in a system like this.”

And now he's back to loving the Kubiak-style system that makes all of the decisions for you. Truth be told, his answer this week was the right answer. He DID play decently in Kubiak's system, which is why he got $37 million guaranteed. But let's call his enthusiasm for O'Brien's system what it was — either a woeful misread on his own football IQ, or a way to disguise a cash grab.

2. Brock Osweiler throws passive aggressive shade at how he was coached in 2016 ... FAST FORWARD to 9:35

Q: Brock, you've talked about fundamentals a couple times... how much have you had to retool or tweak your mechanics since you've gotten here?

BROCK OSWEILER: "Well, the best part is I'M GETTING COACHED HARD ON MY FUNDAMENTALS, and I believe firmly that when your fundamentals and your feet are right as a quarterback, you're gonna make great decisions and you're gonna throw accurate footballs, and I think that's something that slid last season. You know, I'm not gonna go into great detail on that, but they did. My fundamentals slid, and because of that I think you saw some poor decisions and some poor throws. If you go back to 2015, I feel like my fundamentals were pretty tight. Could they have been better? Absolutely, and once again, you're striving every single day to tighten those things up. Well now, once again, I'm in a situation where I HAVE TWO COACHES [where] THE FIRST THING THEY PREACH EVERY DAY IS YOUR FUNDAMENTALS, and we work them every single day, and because of that, it's definitely led to better decision making and better throws."

Man, Brock almost sounds like a bitter teenager who feels like his parents led him astray. WHERE WERE YOU WHEN I NEEDED YOU COACHING MY FUNDAMENTALS, DAD? ALL THOSE INTERCEPTIONS, ALL THOSE SHORT-ARM THROWS... THAT WAS YOUR FAULT, NOT MINE!

It doesn't take much to connect the dots — Brock thinks he had solid fundamentals in Denver, he thinks they slipped last year, but now that he is BEING COACHED FUNDAMENTALS FIRST THING ON A DAILY BASIS, it's all good again!

These posts will be even funnier when Brock is third string behind Cody Kessler and DeShone Kizer in September.

