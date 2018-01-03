Bitter Cold Descends Upon Much of the U.S.

Houston got a little snow in December, but it's nothing compared to what they are going to get in New England.

We in Houston tend to think we have it rough when temperatures hover around the freezing mark as they have early in this first week of 2018. But, for those who have not had to live through the kind of brutal cold gripping parts of the United States since New Year's, perhaps a few photos of Niagara Falls nearly frozen might help give you some idea of what it means. Yes, THAT Niagara Falls.

So, what exactly is happening with the weather? Well, first, it's winter and while Houston may not relate to the frigid temperatures, ice and snow our neighbors north of the Mason-Dixon line are experiencing, folks in New England have seen this before. Granted, it might not normally be in the teens for days on end, but it is still bitterly cold in wintertime along the East Coast.

What is unique is how far south it is reaching. Areas as far south as the upper coast of Florida are bracing for icy conditions this week, a rarity for places like Jacksonville.